Intelligence chief: Russian war criminal Girkin is in Ukraine

October 18, 2022 11:33 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate Head Kyrylo Budanov said on Oct. 18 that Russian war criminal Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, is currently in a Russian-occupied part of Ukraine. Girkin also said on his Telegram channel that he was sent to the front line in Ukraine. Girkin is a former Russian FSB agent and a key figure in the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine when he helped seize Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, in 2014. Girkin has also been found guilty of participating in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine, which killed 283 people. He has since been critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of mishandling Russia’s war effort. On Oct. 16, Ukraine announced a $100,000 bounty for Girkin.

