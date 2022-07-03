Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Institute for the Study of War: Ukrainian forces likely deliberately withdrew from Lysychansk.

July 3, 2022 6:56 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank reported on July 2 that geolocated footage may suggest Russian forces did not encounter much resistance when entering Lysychansk, resulting in Russian seizure of the city on July 2. The ISW added that Russian forces will likely take complete control of Luhansk Oblast in coming days, afterwards prioritizing advances on Ukrainian positions in Siversk then in Sloviansk and Bakhmut.

