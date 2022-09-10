Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 10, 2022 1:29 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has destroyed a vital offsite electric power plant, according to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. This plant has provided power to the nuclear facility each time its usual supply lines were cut during the last three weeks. It was also supplying electricity to the surrounding area, which is now left without power.

