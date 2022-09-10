IAEA: Shelling destroys offsite power supply to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
This item is part of our running news digest
September 10, 2022 1:29 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has destroyed a vital offsite electric power plant, according to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. This plant has provided power to the nuclear facility each time its usual supply lines were cut during the last three weeks. It was also supplying electricity to the surrounding area, which is now left without power.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.