Thursday, March 23, 2023

Governor: Russia's attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 2 people in past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 23, 2023 12:10 pm
Governor: Russia's attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 2 people in past 24 hoursRussia attacked Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours with shelling and missile strikes. (Photo: Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko / Telegram)

Two people were killed and four were injured by Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on March 23.  

Two people were killed in Avdiivka. According to the governor, Russia launched three missiles at the territory of the Avidiivka Coke Plant. At least seven houses were reported damaged. 

One person was injured in Bakhmut, the governor said. Additionally, one person was injured in Kostiantynivka, one in Ivanivka, and another in Sviatohirsk. 

The governor added that Russian forces shelled Kramatorsk overnight. No casualties were reported, although there was property damage. 

A total of 1,426 people have been reported killed and 3,253 injured in Donetsk Oblast since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to Kyrylenko. However, these numbers do not include casualty rates in occupied Volnovakha and Mariupol, as they are currently impossible to calculate.




