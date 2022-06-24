Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalGovernor: Russian troops seized most of Rubizhne.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 14, 2022 1:38 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Intense fighting has been going on for control over Rubizhne, Luhansk Oblast, for months. But the Russians suffered heavy losses in the village of Bilohorivka in the region, which led to an entire Russian battalion refusing to go on the offensive, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhyi Haidai said on May 13. Almost 90 units of heavy equipment have already been destroyed by Ukrainian troops, Haidai added.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok