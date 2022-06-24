Intense fighting has been going on for control over Rubizhne, Luhansk Oblast, for months. But the Russians suffered heavy losses in the village of Bilohorivka in the region, which led to an entire Russian battalion refusing to go on the offensive, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhyi Haidai said on May 13. Almost 90 units of heavy equipment have already been destroyed by Ukrainian troops, Haidai added.