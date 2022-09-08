Governor: Russian shelling injures 8 people in Kharkiv Oblast, including toddler
September 8, 2022 9:55 am
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces launched five attacks on several districts in Kharkiv in the past 24 hours. Two people were reportedly hospitalized with shrapnel and blast injuries in the Kharkivskyi district, two were hospitalized in the Chuhuivskyi district, and two were injured in the Iziumskyi district, including a two-year-old child.
