Sunday, January 8, 2023

Governor: Russian landmine injures civilian in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 8, 2023 6:54 pm
A man was hospitalized due to the explosion of a Russian landmine in Velyka Oleksandrivka, Kherson Oblast, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Jan. 8.

Yanushevych urged civilians to pay attention to unexploded ordnances, especially in areas liberated from Russian occupation. 

On Jan. 3, two people were killed in an explosion caused by landmines left by Russian troops near the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast. The victims were in a car that came across the Russian mine near the liberated village of Mala Oleksandrivka, according to Yanushevych.

Ukraine liberated Kherson and other settlements in the region located on the west bank of the Dnipro River in November. Yanushevych said on Nov. 13 that Russian forces had mined “nearly everything” in the city of Kherson.

According to Serhii Kruk, who heads Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, about 30% of Ukrainian territory is mined due to Russia’s full-scale invasion, equal to twice the area of Austria.

Cases of doors, household items, and even dead bodies being rigged with booby traps have been recorded in liberated territories across Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia’s “mine terror” would have to be resisted for many years.

