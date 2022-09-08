Governor: Russian shelling kills 1 person in Kharkiv Oblast
September 9, 2022 12:58 am
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces shelled the Saltivskyi district and the Chuhuiv district, where one woman was killed. Also, shelling took place in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov. No casualties were reported, but several houses were partially damaged.
