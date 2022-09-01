Governor: Russian forces kill 5 civilians, injure 12 in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 31
September 1, 2022 9:17 am
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian forces killed five civilians in the communities of Rozdolne, Pivnichne, Heorhiivka, Bakhmut, and Sloviansk.
