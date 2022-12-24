Governor: Russian forces kill 3 people, wound 15 in liberated Kherson over past day
December 13, 2022 1:41 pm
Russian shelling of liberated Kherson has killed three civilians and wounded 15, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych on Dec. 13.
Russian troops shelled Kherson Oblast 57 times yesterday with artillery, mortars, and MLRS reported Yanushevych.
The attacks reportedly targeted schools, a stadium, medical facilities, power lines, and residential buildings.
