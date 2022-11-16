Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Governor: Russian forces kill 1, injure 7 civilians in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 15

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 16, 2022 8:56 am
Share

According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, seven people were wounded in Russian attacks on Nov. 15 and one person was killed in Bakhmut. Law enforcement officers also discovered the bodies of three civilians killed during the Russian occupation: two in Sviatohirsk and one in Shchurove.

It is still impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Kyrylenko said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK