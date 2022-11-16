Governor: Russian forces kill 1, injure 7 civilians in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 15

According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, seven people were wounded in Russian attacks on Nov. 15 and one person was killed in Bakhmut. Law enforcement officers also discovered the bodies of three civilians killed during the Russian occupation: two in Sviatohirsk and one in Shchurove.

It is still impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Kyrylenko said.