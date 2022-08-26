Governor: Russian forces fired 140 mines at Sumy Oblast.
August 26, 2022 11:42 pm
Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said that Russian troops shelled five districts on Aug. 26. As a result of the attacks, four people were wounded.
