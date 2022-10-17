Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: Russian forces destroy 2 schools in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

October 16, 2022 11:50 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
One of the two schools destroyed by Russian forces was hit by a missile strike on Vozdvyzhivka village on the night of Oct. 16, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh.

The attack also damaged several houses around the school.

Another school recently destroyed by the Russian forces is located in the village of Dobropollia, Starukh said. He didn't specify when the school was attacked.

