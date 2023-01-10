Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Governor: Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast kill 2 people, injure 2

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 10, 2023 10:27 am
On Jan. 9, Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 46 times with artillery, MLRS, mortars, and tanks, killing two people and injuring two, reported Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych.

Russian forces shelled the city of Kherson 14 times, targeting residential areas and hitting critical infrastructure.

On Jan. 9, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported that Russian shelling of the liberated southern city of Kherson killed at least one civilian.

The Russian army has been shelling the Ukrainian-held part of Kherson Oblast daily. 

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson on Nov. 11 after eight months of occupation.

