President’s Office: Russian attack on Kherson kills 1.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Russian shelling of the liberated southern city of Kherson killed at least one civilian on Jan. 9, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President’s Office.

Tymoshenko reported that a projectile fell at an intersection in a residential neighborhood, setting a house on fire.

Duing the previous attack on Jan. 9, Kherson Oblast Yaroslav Yanushevych reported that Russian forces hit a residential area in Kherson with artillery, killing one person and injuring one.

Russian troops had struck Kherson Oblast 77 times over the previous 24 hours with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and mortars, wounding three people.

The Russian army has been shelling the Ukrainian-held part of Kherson Oblast daily.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson on Nov. 11 after eight months of occupation.