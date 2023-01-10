Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Governor: Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast injure 6 civilians

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 10, 2023 10:19 am
Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast injured six civilians on Jan. 9, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. 

According to Kyrylenko, four people were injured in Bakhmut, and two were injured in Kurakhivka. 

Kyrylenko noted that it is not currently possible to determine the number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha. 

