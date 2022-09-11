Governor: Russian attacks kill 1 person, injure 9 in Kharkiv Oblast on Sept. 11
September 11, 2022 10:52 am
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian shelling killed a man and injured four civilians in Kharkiv. Russian attacks also injured people in the region’s Chuhuivskyi, Iziumskyi, and Kupianskyi districts.
