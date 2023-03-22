Governor: Russia's attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 4 people in past 24 hours

A shell hit a married couple's home in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, on March 21, 2023, killing them both, according to the Prosecutor General's Office. (Photo: Prosecutor General's Office/Telegram)

Four people were killed and five were injured by Russia's attacks on Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on March 22.

Two people were killed and one was injured in Chasiv Yar, which is located 10 kilometers west of Bakhmut. According to the Prosecutor General's Office update on the evening of March 21, a Russian shell hit a married couple's house, resulting in their deaths.

One person was killed and another was injured in Krasnohorivka, located eight kilometers to the north of Marinka.

Another person was killed in Bakhmut, the governor said. Additionally, one person was injured in Kostiantynivka and another in Stepove.

A total of 1,424 people have been reported killed and 3,249 injured in Donetsk Oblast since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to Kyrylenko. However, these numbers do not include casualty rates in occupied Volnovakha and Mariupol, as they are currently impossible to calculate.