Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russia strikes infrastructure facility in Odesa, injures 2.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 5, 2022 7:59 pm
An energy infrastructure facility, as well as residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, were damaged as a result of Russia's massive missile strike on Ukraine on Dec. 5, Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko reported

The city of Odesa and most of the communities nearby are left without electricity, according to the official. 

Emergency services are working on restoring the power supply, Marchenko added. 

Russia unleashed another large-scale missile barrage on Ukraine on Dec. 5, targeting energy infrastructure across the country. 

Out of the 70 missiles launched by Russia, 60 have been intercepted, the Ukrainian Air Force reported. Still, Russian forces managed to hit energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa oblasts, according to the state grid operator Ukrenergo. 

The strikes led to emergency power outages in at least six oblasts, including Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy. Ukrenergo didn't specify how many facilities have been hit. 

The attack also injured at least one person in Odesa Oblast,  Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President's Office, reported. 

Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country's energy facilities are its primary goal. 

The missile strike on Dec. 5 was the sixth large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine's infrastructure since Oct. 10.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

