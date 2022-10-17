Governor: Russia launches missile strike on Zaporizhzhia overnight on Sept. 19
This item is part of our running news digest
September 19, 2022 3:44 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh, Russian forces fired eight projectiles targeting infrastructure facilities. There is no information on casualties available at the moment.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.