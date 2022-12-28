Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Governor: Russia attacks Kherson Oblast 50 times over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 28, 2022 11:39 am
Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Dec. 28 that Russian forces shelled communities in Kherson Oblast with artillery, MLRS, mortars, and tanks, injuring three people over the past day.

Russian troops also shelled the liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine 23 times on Dec. 27, hitting a medical facility, a kindergarten, a bakery, warehouses, and residential buildings, the governor added.

Earlier on Dec. 27, Russian forces shelled a hospital maternity ward in Kherson, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President’s Office.

“They shelled a place where two children were born today. Before the attack, doctors managed to complete a cesarean section. There are five women after childbirth at the institution,” he said, adding that “miraculously” there were no casualties.

Russian troops have been launching attacks on Kherson since Russia retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River and Ukrainian forces liberated the city on Nov. 11.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

