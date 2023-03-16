Governor asks civilians in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to return weapons they were issued when full-scale war started

Civilians in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast have to return the firearms and ammunition given by the police at the beginning of Russia’s all-out war as the situation in the region “has stabilized,” Governor Serhii Lysak said on March 6.

According to Lysak, some locals have already given back the weapons, but those who haven’t should do it within the next ten days starting from March 6.

Interior Ministry issued a decree on March 7, 2022, allowing eligible civilians in Ukraine to receive weapons to help repel Russian aggression.

According to the decree, civilians must return the firearms within ten days after the termination or cancellation of martial law in the country.

Also, people should give back their weapons if they cannot or do not want to participate in repelling armed aggression or if they change their place of residence.