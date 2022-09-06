Governor: 753 civilians evacuated from occupied parts of Kharkiv Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 6, 2022 5:20 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Oleh Syniehubov reported that 163 children and nine people with disabilities are among those evacuated.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.