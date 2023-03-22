Government tasks Yevhen Liashchenko to lead Ukraine’s railway company

Yevhen Liashchenko has been appointed as the new head of Ukraine's railway company Ukrzaliznytsia, according to a document published on March 21 on the Ukrainian government portal.

Liashchenko will head the state company for two years.

The former head of Ukrzaliznytsia, Oleksandr Kamyshin was appointed as Minister of strategic industries of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Kamyshin helped keep Ukrainian railways operational throughout the war, which has become a symbol of Ukrainian resilience.

At the beginning of the war, the Ukrzaliznytsia trains evacuated large numbers of people from occupied territories to safety and now are a key element in keeping Ukraine connected to the world while the nation's airports are shut down.