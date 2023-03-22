Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Government tasks Yevhen Liashchenko to lead Ukraine’s railway company

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 22, 2023 6:23 am
Yevhen Liashchenko has been appointed as the new head of Ukraine's railway company Ukrzaliznytsia, according to a document published on March 21 on the Ukrainian government portal. 

Liashchenko will head the state company for two years. 

The former head of Ukrzaliznytsia, Oleksandr Kamyshin was appointed as Minister of strategic industries of Ukraine. 

Oleksandr Kamyshin helped keep Ukrainian railways operational throughout the war, which has become a symbol of Ukrainian resilience.

At the beginning of the war, the Ukrzaliznytsia trains evacuated large numbers of people from occupied territories to safety and now are a key element in keeping Ukraine connected to the world while the nation's airports are shut down. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

