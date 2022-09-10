Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 11, 2022 1:04 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
During a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Moscow to grant permission for the International Atomic Energy Agency delegation to remain at the nuclear power plant, return the plant to Ukrainian control, and for Russia to demilitarize the surrounding area to avoid a nuclear catastrophe.

