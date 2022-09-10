German Foreign Minister Baerbock calls on Russia to return control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to Ukraine
September 11, 2022 1:04 am
During a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Moscow to grant permission for the International Atomic Energy Agency delegation to remain at the nuclear power plant, return the plant to Ukrainian control, and for Russia to demilitarize the surrounding area to avoid a nuclear catastrophe.
