Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, March 20, 2023

Ukraine's military says it hit 10 Russian temporary bases over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 20, 2023 7:40 am
Share

The Ukrainian Air Force, together with the country's rocket and artillery forces, conducted strikes against ten Russian temporary bases over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning update on March 20. 

Ukraine’s military repelled almost 70 Russian assaults in five areas during the same reporting period. Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Bakhmut remains the epicenter of the fight, according to Ukraine's military. 

Russia launched six missiles, 13 airstrikes and 56 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, targeting civilian infrastructure in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. 

Ukrainian troops also hit three Russian Buk-M1-2 anti-aircraft missile systems, an ammunition depot, and downed a Zala high-precision kamikaze drone. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK