General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 6 settlements in Donetsk Oblast
December 15, 2022 8:39 am
Over the past day, Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks near Verkhniokamianske, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Vesele and Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 14. The General Staff added that Russia’s army launched eight missiles, 31 airstrikes, and over 60 MLRS attacks against Ukraine over the same period.
Ukraine’s military also hit two Russian control points, eight Russian concentrations of military equipment and personnel, and a fuel depot, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 14.
