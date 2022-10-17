General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 5 settlements
October 10, 2022 8:57 pm
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Force said on Oct. 10 that Russian troops are “trying to hold the temporarily captured territories,” and are attempting to advance towards Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.
However, Ukrainian forces repelled Russia’s attacks near the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Maiorsk, Soledar, and Pervomaiske on Oct. 10, the General Staff said.
