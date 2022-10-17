Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 5 settlements

October 10, 2022 8:57 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Force said on Oct. 10 that Russian troops are “trying to hold the temporarily captured territories,” and are attempting to advance towards Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

However, Ukrainian forces repelled Russia’s attacks near the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Maiorsk, Soledar, and Pervomaiske on Oct. 10, the General Staff said.

