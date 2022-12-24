Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 13 settlements in east.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 10, 2022 7:45 am
Over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Ploshchanka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Opytne, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Nevelske, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Dec. 10.

Over the last 24 hours, the Russian military launched five missiles, about 20 airstrikes, and over 80 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, the General Staff said.

Ukrainian forces struck four Russian control points and five areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons and military equipment over the same period, the General Staff added.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

