General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 13 settlements in east.

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Ploshchanka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Opytne, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Nevelske, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Dec. 10.

Over the last 24 hours, the Russian military launched five missiles, about 20 airstrikes, and over 80 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, the General Staff said.

Ukrainian forces struck four Russian control points and five areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons and military equipment over the same period, the General Staff added.