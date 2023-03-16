Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

General Staff: Ukraine repels near 90 Russian attacks over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 23, 2023 6:56 am
The Ukrainian military reported repelling 90 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours in northeastern and eastern Ukraine, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces wrote in its morning update

Ukraine repelled the attacks near Kupiansk in eastern Kharkiv Oblast, located not far from Luhansk Oblast, and Lyman, Bakhmut, Adviika, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast, where, according to the General Staff, Russia is concentrating its main offensive efforts. 

The General Staff also reported that Russia launched 19 air strikes and 37 attacks from rocket salvo systems over the past day, causing damage to towns and villages and injuring civilians. 

Russia has launched its latest offensive in Ukraine's east, mainly in Donetsk Oblast, in an attempt to lay claim to the entire oblast, partly occupied by Russia in 2014 and further in 2022. Russian-backed proxy militias and private mercenary groups, such as the notorious Kremlin-backed Wagner Group, have been aiding Russian regular forces in the area and have incurred major losses.

The General Staff said the threat of Russian launching missile strikes "remains high throughout Ukraine."

Ukrainian authorities announced that parts of the country would strengthen security measures this week, days ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

From Feb. 23 to 25, most public offices and businesses will work remotely, apart from critical infrastructure facilities, the administration said, citing "possible escalation of hostilities by the enemy."

