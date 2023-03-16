Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

UK Defense Ministry: Russian losses may have reached 200,000 troops

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 17, 2023 11:08 am
Share

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia's army and private mercenary groups have likely lost 175-200,000 people in Ukraine, of which up to 60,000 were killed, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 17. 

Prisoners recruited by the Kremlin-backed private mercenary Wagner Group have allegedly suffered a casualty rate of up to 50%. 

"The Russian casualty rate has significantly increased since September 2022 when 'partial mobilization' was imposed," reads the report. 

These figures demonstrate a high ratio of troops killed compared to those injured by modern standards of warfare, according to the ministry. 

"This is almost certainly due to extremely rudimentary medical provision across much of the force," the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote on Twitter. The largest share of Russian losses among personnel is caused by artillery, it added. 

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Feb. 17 that Russia had lost 141,260 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24 last year.


 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK