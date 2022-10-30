General Staff: Russian forces remove prisoners from Kherson city colony
October 30, 2022 8:33 am
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Oct. 30 that Russia relocated prisoners from Kherson correctional facility and is using the correctional institution to house its military personnel and equipment. The Ukrainian army also recorded that close to a hundred representatives of the Russian National Guard from the city of Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, have arrived in Kherson Oblast's Kalanchak.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.