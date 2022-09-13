Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 13, 2022 2:33 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces reported on Sept. 12. that Russia’s military command has suspended sending new units to Ukraine, and that a large number of volunteers are also refusing to fight in Russia’s army.

