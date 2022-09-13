General Staff: Russia has stopped sending new units to Ukraine
September 13, 2022 2:33 am
Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces reported on Sept. 12. that Russia’s military command has suspended sending new units to Ukraine, and that a large number of volunteers are also refusing to fight in Russia’s army.
