General Staff: Russia has lost 74,840 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
November 4, 2022 9:22 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 4 that Russia had also lost 2,750 tanks, 5,580 armored fighting vehicles, 4,174 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,772 artillery systems, 391 multiple launch rocket systems, 201 air defense systems, 277 airplanes, 258 helicopters, 1,450 drones, and 16 boats.
