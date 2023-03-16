General Staff: Russia has lost 145,060 troops in Ukraine
February 22, 2023 9:11 am
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 22 that Russia had lost 145,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 620 lost on Feb. 21.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,334 tanks, 6,569 armored fighting vehicles, 5,212 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,345 artillery systems, 471 multiple launch rocket systems, 243 air defense systems, 299 airplanes, 287 helicopters, 2,026 drones, and 18 boats.
