General Staff: Russia has lost 126,160 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Jan. 29 that Russia had lost 126,160 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. An estimated 650 Russian troops were lost over Jan. 28 alone.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,197 tanks, 6,366 armored fighting vehicles, 5,037 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,195 artillery systems, 453 multiple launch rocket systems, 221 air defense systems, 293 airplanes, 284 helicopters, 1,947 drones, and 18 boats.