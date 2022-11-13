Support us
Sunday, November 13, 2022

General Staff: Russia amasses troops near Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 13, 2022 6:42 pm
Russian forces are bringing more troops and building fortifications around Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff reported on Nov. 13.

Russia decreased the number of its troops in occupied Kakhovka, Tavriysk and Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast, according to Ukraine's Armed Forces.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
