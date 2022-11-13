General Staff: Russia amasses troops near Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
November 13, 2022 6:42 pm
Russian forces are bringing more troops and building fortifications around Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff reported on Nov. 13.
Russia decreased the number of its troops in occupied Kakhovka, Tavriysk and Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast, according to Ukraine's Armed Forces.
