Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, January 2, 2023

General Staff confirms Dec. 31 attack on Russian troops in occupied Makiivka

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 2, 2023 7:21 pm
Share

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily update that the Ukrainian military damaged or destroyed up to 10 units of Russian military equipment of various types in the occupied Makiivka in the eastern Donetsk Oblast. 

The number of Russian military personnel killed in the attack is still being clarified, the military reported. 

Earlier on Jan. 2, the Strategic Communications Department of Ukraine's military said that 400 soldiers were killed and at least 300 more were injured after the Armed Forces hit a Russian military base in occupied Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast on New Year's Eve. 

Russian soldiers were stationed in a local school building, the report said. 

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, cited by the Russian state-controlled news outlet RIA Novosti, Ukraine struck the military base in Makiivka using High-Mobility Rocket Artillery Systems (HIMARS). 

The ministry mentioned a far smaller number of casualties, namely 63 killed Russian service members. 

Russian war criminal and former top militant in Donetsk Oblast, Igor Girkin, also wrote about the strike, adding that the building in Makiivka and equipment nearby had been almost completely destroyed. 

Girkin added that the number of dead and wounded Russian conscripts "amounts to hundreds."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK