France sends Crotale air defense systems, MLRS to Ukraine
November 20, 2022 4:25 pm
France sent two Crotale air defense systems and two Multiple Launch Rocket Systems to Ukraine, French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu told Le Journal du Dimanche. Lecornu said France has already supplied Ukraine with 18 Caesar howitzers and 550 million euros ($569 million) worth of military aid, making France the fifth-biggest contributor to Ukraine.
