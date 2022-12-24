Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
France, its partners discuss creation of special tribunal for Russia’s crimes

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 1, 2022 12:35 pm
France has started to work with international partners, including Ukraine, on a proposal to set up a special tribunal to investigate Russia’s war crimes during its full-scale war, the French Foreign Ministry reported.

“We mobilized in support of both the Ukrainian justice system and the International Criminal Court, which are competent to conduct impartial and independent investigations so that those responsible for these crimes are held accountable,” reads the report.

The officials added that the fight against impunity for war crimes committed in Ukraine is “a priority for France.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Nov. 30. that together with the International Criminal Court, the EU intends to help set up a specialized court to prosecute war crimes allegedly committed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Punishing those responsible for war crimes is one of ten points of the peace plan presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky in a virtual speech to G20 leaders on Nov. 15.

On Nov. 23, the European Parliament passed a resolution marking Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism,” saying Russia’s deliberate attacks on civilian targets, including energy infrastructure, schools, and shelters, violate international law.

According to United Nations estimates, Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed at least 6,655 civilians and injured at least 10,368 as of Nov. 29.

