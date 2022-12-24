UN: At least 17,023 civilian casualties in Ukraine due to Russia’s war
November 29, 2022 5:40 am
According to the UN count, Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed at least 6,655 civilians and injured at least 10,368.
UN’s human rights agency notes the actual figures are likely considerably higher as the information from some places is delayed, and many reports of civilian casualties still need to be confirmed.
