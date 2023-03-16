Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Financial Times: ‘Western intelligence shows Russians amassing aircraft on Ukraine border'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 15, 2023 2:12 am
Share

Western intelligence indicates that Moscow is amassing fixed-wing and rotary aircraft near Russia’s border with Ukraine, two officials privy to the information told Financial Times. 

As concern mounts surrounding the potential of a greater airborne attack, Ukraine’s Western allies have rallied to provide Ukraine with air defense and artillery ammunition.

“The Russian land forces are pretty depleted so it’s the best indication that they will turn this into an air fight,” one of the officials said. “If the Ukrainians are going to survive… they need to have as many air defense capabilities and as much ammunition… as possible.”

On Feb. 14, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters in Brussels that he has “nothing to report” regarding the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine.

He also noted that the U.S. does not anticipate an imminent “massive aerial attack.”

However, intelligence suggests that over 80% of Russia’s air force is “safe and available,” a senior NATO diplomat told the Financial Times. 

“So we are expecting that they’re (Russian forces) preparing to launch an air campaign,” the official added. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK