Explosions reported in occupied Sevastopol
January 3, 2023 3:58 am
Occupation authorities reported that air defense had been activated in the city of Sevastopol, Crimea late on Jan. 2. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed administrator of the Black Sea port, reported in his Telegram channel that two drones were shot down over the sea. He did not provide any details.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member