Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Explosions reported in occupied Sevastopol

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 3, 2023 3:58 am
Occupation authorities reported that air defense had been activated in the city of Sevastopol, Crimea late on Jan. 2. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed administrator of the Black Sea port, reported in his Telegram channel that two drones were shot down over the sea. He did not provide any details. 

