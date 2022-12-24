European Parliament chief calls for more weapons, aid for Ukraine.

The European Union needs to strengthen its financial and military support for Ukraine because “Ukraine must win this war,” Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, told Germany's Bild newspaper.

“This means more weapons for Ukraine, more financial and humanitarian aid, more practical solidarity, and more sanctions against Russia,” she said.

On Dec. 14, the European Parliament finally approved providing an 18 billion euro macro-financial aid package to Ukraine in 2023 after striking a deal with Hungary to drop its veto.

So far, the EU has released 4.2 billion euros in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the past ten months.