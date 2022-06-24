Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEU, UK, US set up advisory group to help Ukraine investigate Russia's atrocities.

May 26, 2022 12:36 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group (ACA) will support the war crimes units of Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s General Office in its investigation and prosecution of war-related crimes, according to the British government. “The ACA will reinforce current EU, US and UK efforts to further accountability for atrocity crimes in the context of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine," the U.K. government said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
