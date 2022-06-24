EU, UK, US set up advisory group to help Ukraine investigate Russia's atrocities.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 26, 2022 12:36 am
The Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group (ACA) will support the war crimes units of Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s General Office in its investigation and prosecution of war-related crimes, according to the British government. “The ACA will reinforce current EU, US and UK efforts to further accountability for atrocity crimes in the context of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine," the U.K. government said.