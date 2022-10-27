Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, October 27, 2022

Estonia's minister: NATO should spend more on defense to protect 'rules-based order'

October 27, 2022 2:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

It is "vital" that all NATO members spend at least 3% of their gross domestic product on defense, Estonia's Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told BBC. He described Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine as a "game-changer."

"To defend our values – the rules-based order – we need also to invest in the weapons,” said Reinsalu.

He urged Western countries to give more heavy weapons to Ukraine without "any political caveats" and added that Kyiv shouldn't be pressured into making concessions towards Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to NATO estimations, Estonia will spend 2,3% of its GDP on defense in 2022; Estonian ministers promise the country will increase this number to 3% by 2024.

On Oct. 4, Estonian President Alar Karis called Ukraine a "worthy ally" and supported Ukraine's application for fast-track NATO accession.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok