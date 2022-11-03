Energoatom: Zaporizhzhia power plant in full blackout mode

As a result of Russian shelling on Nov. 2, the last two high-voltage communication lines with the Ukrainian power system at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were damaged, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator Energoatom reported in a post on Telegram.

Late in the evening on Nov. 2, the plant went into full blackout mode and all 20 diesel generators were switched on.

According to Energoatom, the diesel generators have enough fuel to last for 15 days.