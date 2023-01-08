DTEK: Russia attacked thermal power plant on Jan. 6.

Russian forces attacked a thermal power plant on Jan. 6, reported Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK on Jan. 8.

There were reportedly no casualties, but equipment at the thermal plant was damaged. DTEK did not provide the location of the targeted facility but noted that it had been attacked by Russian forces before.

This is reportedly Russia’s 25th attack on DTEK facilities.

During its mass attack against Ukraine on Dec. 31, Russia also damaged DTEK's thermal power plant.

Earlier on Dec. 23, DTEK reported that the Russian attack on one of its power plants had resulted in the death of one employee and the injury of another. The location in Ukraine of the attack was not specified.

Russia has repeatedly attacked critical infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing mass power outages across the country.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine's energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.