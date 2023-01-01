Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, January 1, 2023

DTEK: Russia's NYE attack damages thermal power plant

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 1, 2023 4:45 pm
Share

During its mass attack against Ukraine on Dec. 31, Russia damaged a thermal power plant in Ukraine, Ukraine's biggest private energy company DTEK reported. The attack reportedly damaged the facility’s equipment.

DTEK did not specify where the thermal power plant is located. 

“This is already the 23rd terrorist attack by Russia on DTEK energy facilities,” the company wrote.

On Dec. 31, Russia launched a fresh barrage of missiles across Ukraine, killing two people and wounding over 30.

Russian forces have fired more than 1,000 missiles and drones at Ukrainian energy infrastructure since Oct. 10, according to Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo. The attacks killed dozens of people and forced authorities to impose blackouts.

Moscow admits that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. 

According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK