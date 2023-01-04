Deutsche Welle: EU doesn’t confirm Kyiv to host Ukraine-EU summit
January 4, 2023 7:33 pm
The European Union has not yet confirmed that the next Ukraine-EU summit would be held in Kyiv, according to a Deutsche Welle correspondent citing an undisclosed EU official.
The Ukrainian President’s Office reported on Jan. 2 that the next Ukraine-EU summit would be held on Feb. 3 in Kyiv.
The statement followed President Volodymyr Zelensky’s first diplomatic phone call in 2023 with European Commission Head Ursula von der Leyen.
The summit’s theme is expected to be the EU’s further support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s aggression.
